Lent kicks off with Ash Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many Christians around the world celebrated Ash Wednesday today.

The celebration to start the Lenten season starts with Ash Wednesday services. People have ashes applied to their heads symbolizing death and repentance.

Father Bernie Weir with Saint James Catholic Church in Washington says it’s a time for the church community to come together, especially after going through the pandemic the past two years.

Many often also give up meat on Fridays.

