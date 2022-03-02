Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian declared legally single, other issues remain

FILE - Kim Kardashian West speaks at the "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" panel...
FILE - Kim Kardashian West speaks at the "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" panel during the Oxygen TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Kardashian is asking a court to ignore Ye’s attempts to slow down their divorce and end their marriage as soon as possible. She filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court late Thursday, Feb. 22, 2022, saying Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, is causing emotional distress with his social media posts and will not accept that the marriage is over.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian became a single woman on Wednesday, nearly eight years after her marriage to Ye.

Kardashian appeared via videoconference and was put under oath in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Judge Steve Cochran asked her a series of questions, including “is it your desire to become a single person?”

Kardashian answered “yes” to all.

“It is granted,” Cochran said.

The judge’s move, known as bifurcation, allows a person amid a complicated divorce to become legally single while issues of child custody and property are worked out.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, did not attend or take part in the hearing remotely.

He had objected to the move, but Cochran overruled it.

The judge also finalized dropping West from Kardashian’s name.

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce a year ago. Two months later, Ye, 44, filed his response, which agreed on all the major points, including child custody. There were no property fights because a prenuptial agreement was in place.

Neither discussed the split publicly, until recently, when Ye started lashing out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and boyfriend Pete Davidson. Among his complaints were that he is not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their four children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons
A group of truckers is ready to move across the U.S.
Midwest Freedom Convoy to roll through Iowa
Iowa 3rd worst state for black Americans
New study shows Iowa as third worst state for Black Americans
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Adam Oakes, 19, died after attending a party in February 2021. He was a pledge at the...
No jail time for ‘big brother’ in fraternity hazing death
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Judge gives more time for Purdue Pharma settlement talks
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nomination hearing...
Powell expects a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month