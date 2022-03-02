Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Covid numbers show 6,839 new cases in the state last week; continues downward trend

While cases are decreasing, Dr. White says coronavirus is still circulating in our community
While cases are decreasing, Dr. White says coronavirus is still circulating in our community(Arizona's Family)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Covid numbers have shown a significant downward trend since its high mark in mid-January.

Linn County saw 238 positive cases of covid with 31 of those patients needing to be hospitalized last week. Johnson County saw 162 positive cases of covid with 41 needing to be hospitalized, while Dubuque County saw 102 cases with 11 people requiring hospitalization.

The data comes from Iowacoviddata.com, which is the product of a collaboration among Iowa newspapers to serve as a central source of Iowa COVID-19 data after the state shut down their covid tracking website.

Their data shows an average of 381 new hospitalizations in a 7-day period across the state.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
A group of truckers is ready to move across the U.S.
Midwest Freedom Convoy to roll through Iowa
Iowa 3rd worst state for black Americans
New study shows Iowa as third worst state for Black Americans

Latest News

The Russian Ballet Theater rehearses for its show at the Five Flags Theater in Dubuque.
Russian Ballet Theater to spread message of peace and unity through eastern Iowa performances amid Russian invasion in Ukraine
Hiawatha family unable to communicate with Ukrainian orphan
The Russian Ballet Theater rehearses for its show at the Five Flags Theater in Dubuque.
Russian Ballet Theater performs in Dubuque
Iowa poultry farmers on high alert following bird flu case in Western Iowa
Iowa poultry farmers on high alert following bird flu case in Western Iowa
Iowa poultry farmers on high alert following bird flu case in Western Iowa
Iowa poultry farmers on high alert following bird flu case in Western Iowa