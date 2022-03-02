Iowa Covid numbers show 6,839 new cases in the state last week; continues downward trend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Covid numbers have shown a significant downward trend since its high mark in mid-January.

Linn County saw 238 positive cases of covid with 31 of those patients needing to be hospitalized last week. Johnson County saw 162 positive cases of covid with 41 needing to be hospitalized, while Dubuque County saw 102 cases with 11 people requiring hospitalization.

The data comes from Iowacoviddata.com, which is the product of a collaboration among Iowa newspapers to serve as a central source of Iowa COVID-19 data after the state shut down their covid tracking website.

Their data shows an average of 381 new hospitalizations in a 7-day period across the state.

