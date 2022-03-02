Show You Care
Iowa City school district no longer requiring masks

(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District says it will no longer require masks in school buildings, on campus, or on school buses.

The decision was made at a special meeting with the school board on Tuesday, and comes after the CDC updated its guidance last week.

The district notes the CDC still recommends using masks in areas categorized as having high transmission rates.

Johnson County is currently in the “medium” transmission rate category.

The district said it would revisit the decision if the county moves into the high category again in the future.

