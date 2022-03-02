Iowa Senate passes ban on transgender girls competing in female sports; heads to Gov. Reynolds’ desk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa Senate voted along party lines 31-17 in order to pass House File 2416, which would ban transgender girls and women from competing in female sports at Iowa schools, colleges, and universities.

Republican senators have said the bill is necessary to prevent transgender women from taking away athletic opportunities, such as championships and scholarships. Senators on the other side have argued that the bill is not addressing an existing problem in Iowa and is discriminatory against transgender youth.

Having already passed in the house, just Governor Reynolds needs to approve in order for the proposal to become law.

If Reynolds signs the bill Iowa would become the 11th state to pass a law limiting transgender girls and women’s participation in sports.

