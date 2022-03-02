Highlights from the Highschool Girls Basketball 3A & 4A Quarterfinals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa showed out well in the quarterfinals of the 3A and 4A state tournament, but only Xavier was able to survive the early slate.

Center Point-Urbana and Benton Community both ended their stand-out seasons with losses to Ballard and Dallas Center-Grimes respectively.

Xavier took down Central DeWitt 62-55. The Saints will face Dallas Center-Grimes in the 4A semifinals.

--

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.