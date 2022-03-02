Former Hawkeye Hodge joins Hawkeyes football coaching staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeye football player Adbul Hodge has been named the Hawks’ new tight ends coach.

Hodge, a three-time All-Big Ten linebacker and team captain, played for the Hawkeyes from 2002 to 2005. He spent the last three years as a linebackers coach and NFL liaison at the University of South Dakota.

Moon Family head football coach Kirk Ferentz made the announcement on Tuesday saying he has a tremendous amount of respect for Hodge.

“Abdul exemplifies all that is good in college football,” Ferentz said in a news release. “The competitive drive he used to become an All-Big Ten player continues to fuel him to this day. I am confident he will do an outstanding job in this position.”

Hodge said Kirk Ferentz was the first person he called when he decided to get into coaching after his NFL career.

“Coach Ferentz has always been a great leader, and I am excited to be able to continue my coaching career where I had so many great memories as a player and student.”

Hodge was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He also played for Cincinnati and Carolina before concluding his NFL career in 2010.

