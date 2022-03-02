Dubuque schools award bonuses for teachers and staff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Dubuque Community School District awarded 500 dollar bonuses for teachers and staff at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The bonus applies to any employees hired on or before February first this school year. The goal is to retain current employees and recruit new ones.

The Dubuque Schools Superintendent also says this is a way to thank district employees after what’s been a difficult two years for everyone in education.

About 19-hundred staff will get the 500 dollar bonus, which amounts to 950-thousand dollars.

