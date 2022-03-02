Show You Care
Dubuque schools award bonuses for teachers and staff

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Dubuque Community School District awarded 500 dollar bonuses for teachers and staff at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The bonus applies to any employees hired on or before February first this school year. The goal is to retain current employees and recruit new ones.

The Dubuque Schools Superintendent also says this is a way to thank district employees after what’s been a difficult two years for everyone in education.

About 19-hundred staff will get the 500 dollar bonus, which amounts to 950-thousand dollars.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

