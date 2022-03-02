Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque to consider current interim chief of police for next chief

Dubuque's city manager recommends the city's interim police chief fill the role permanently.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department may soon have a new chief of police.

Dubuque City Manager Michael Van Milligen recommended Interim Chief of Police Jeremy Jensen for the position on Tuesday.

Jensen has been serving as the interim chief of police since September 2021 when former Chief of Police Mark Dalsing retired.

Van Milligen praised Jensen’s leadership style and experience. Jensen has been with the Dubuque Police Department since 1994 and has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in his career. He served as the assistant chief of police beginning in 2018, until moving into the interim chief of police role.

“I, and my police department colleagues, value involvement in the community and it is equally important for the community to be involved with the police department,” Jensen said in a news release. “Outstanding police service requires that we maintain and continuously develop partnerships, maintain transparency, and provide equitable service to all members of the community.”

City staff have already interviewed four finalists for the position.

The recommendation will be presented for consideration at the Dubuque City Council’s meeting on Wednesday. If approved, his appointment will be effective immediately.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
One of the teens charged with killing his Spanish teacher in Fairfield wants the public banned...
Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants public banned from hearing
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons
Shots fired in Northeast Cedar Rapids; street now reopened

Latest News

Johnson County lifts face mask requirement in county government buildings
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission meets to discuss the possibility of a Casino coming to...
Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission opens application process for Linn County casino license
The majority of Geneva Tower residents (floors 1-8) are moving back into the building today...
Residents to begin moving back into Geneva Tower following fire more than a week ago
Local and federal authorities are investigating the death of Xavior Harrelson in Montezuma.
Investigators still following up on leads in death of Xavior Harrelson
Some people are getting ready to move back into Geneva Tower in downtown Cedar Rapids after an...
Central Furniture Rescue helping victims of Geneva Tower fire refurnish apartments