Dubuque to consider current interim chief of police for next chief

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department may soon have a new chief of police.

Dubuque City Manager Michael Van Milligen recommended Interim Chief of Police Jeremy Jensen for the position on Tuesday.

Jensen has been serving as the interim chief of police since September 2021 when former Chief of Police Mark Dalsing retired.

Van Milligen praised Jensen’s leadership style and experience. Jensen has been with the Dubuque Police Department since 1994 and has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in his career. He served as the assistant chief of police beginning in 2018, until moving into the interim chief of police role.

“I, and my police department colleagues, value involvement in the community and it is equally important for the community to be involved with the police department,” Jensen said in a news release. “Outstanding police service requires that we maintain and continuously develop partnerships, maintain transparency, and provide equitable service to all members of the community.”

City staff have already interviewed four finalists for the position.

The recommendation will be presented for consideration at the Dubuque City Council’s meeting on Wednesday. If approved, his appointment will be effective immediately.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.