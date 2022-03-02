Show You Care
Davenport business hit in three separate crashes

Four people were hurt... including two in the home.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people were hurt, one seriously, after a semi lost control, hit multiple vehicles, and eventually came to a stop when it crashed into a Davenport home.

According to the Davenport Police Department, emergency crews responded at 11:56 p.m. Sunday to the 3000 block of Rockingham Road for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with damage to several structures.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows a Freightliner Semi tractor-trailer was driving eastbound at the 3400 block of Rockingham Road when the driver lost control and hit a westbound Dodge Ram 1500. Police said the semi continued, hitting a westbound Cadillac XTS.

The driver of the Cadillac drove themself to the hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

The semi continued eastbound, hitting a westbound Chevrolet Equinox in the 3000 block of Rockingham Road. Police said the semi then hit Sharon’s Styling Studio on Rockingham Road before hitting and coming to rest inside a home at 3010 Rockingham Road. Two people inside the home were injured. One of them was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The other was transported to Iowa City for serious injuries.

Sharon Wachal, owner of Sharon’s Styling Studio says this is the third time her building has been hit by a vehicle since opening the business 55 years ago.

“This is the third time my building has been hit by a vehicle. So, it’s kind of old news to me. Never by a semi, but this is the third time. Just freak accidents. I think it’s odd because we are in the middle of the block. If somebody was going to get hit three times I think it would be on a corner,” said Wachal.

Wachal says the salon is waiting for an adjuster to assess the damage but says the salon will be open again as soon as possible. The rest of the house that was hit in the accident has been knocked down.

The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and has since been released. Police said no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

