Clear Creek Amana passes $65 million bond referendum

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear Creek Amana School District have announced that voters have approved the passage of the $65 million bond referendum in Clear Creek Amana Schools.

“The supermajority YES vote for a new elementary school, vocational center, and expansions of the high school and middle school fine arts facilities is a solid indicator of the support our community has for the future educational facilities for our students. Thanks for your continued support for Clear Creek Amana schools,” said Interim Superintendent Joseph Brown.

There were a total of 949 out of 10,526 registered voters who participated in the successful election. A special bond election requires a 60% supermajority vote and the unofficial numbers indicate the March 1st election passed at 75.6%. The first canvass is March 8th and the second canvass is March 15th. All results are unofficial until after the second canvass.

Information on the District’s plans, timelines, and expected completion of bond-related projects, will be shared regularly through the District’s website and other communication outlets.

