Central Furniture Rescue helping victims of Geneva Tower fire refurnish apartments

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people are getting ready to move back into Geneva Tower in downtown Cedar Rapids after an accidental fire displaced dozens last month.

Central Furniture Rescue is a local non-profit that helps furnish homes for people in need. They’re filling more than a dozen apartments in Geneva Tower starting this week, giving people essentials like beds, tables, chairs, and even small things like pots and pans.

They’re still looking for donations and volunteers to help give people their homes back. Drop off hours are Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

