Cedar Rapids couple fighting for Ukrainian orphans

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Paul and Nikki Hynek’s experience of watching the Russia-Ukraine conflict unfold has been different than most. The couple is in the process of adopting a family of Ukrainian children, after growing a relationship with the family over the last 4 years.

“Just to hear that laugh and their chuckles and see that smile light up is just breathtaking,” said Paul Hynek, recalling the special memories with the children

The children remain 43 miles from the Poland border in Lviv. Their original orphanage is in Severodonetsk, but along with 200 orphans, they left due to the violence.

“If they could get to Poland, they will be able to get to the United States,” said Nikki Hynek.

Unable to get the papers signed, the Hynek’s have turned to an immigration attorney and elected officials.

" She said to call in your representatives, your senators because they can use their contacts to reach out to the ministries and the governments in the foreign country,” said Nikki. “We would like our lawmakers to work with the State Department to work with the Ukraine ministry to allow the directors to have the power to release the kids that have contacts in America that have been in the adoption or hosting programs,”.

They worry without the papers signed they may never get to see the children again.

“We don’t know how long it would be, if and when we would see them again,” said Nikki. “Russia banned adoption and hosting to the United States in 2013. So we would never essentially see them again. And so we’re worried about that as well,”.

The Hynek’s stay in touch with the children through phones they’d previously given them. Sending words of love during an impossible time.

“They are scared. They’re hearing the bombs, they’re hearing and feeling the shaking. So they’ve commented on that stuff. So obviously, they’re not safe there,” said Paul.

The Hyneks remain hopeful and rely on prayer to get them through this difficult time.

“We want to have influence into their life, they want to be here. So I think our hope and our prayer is that we can just at some point,” said Nikki.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

