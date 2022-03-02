Show You Care
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union

Biden spoke on a range of foreign and domestic topics before a joint-session of congress, including on the Russia-Ukraine war.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — A moment about the death of President Joe Biden’s son during the State of the Union address turned into a stunning outburst by one of the Republican’s most outspoken members.

Delivering the loudest heckling of the evening, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blamed Biden for the 13 service members who were killed during the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Her outburst drew a chorus of boos from Democrats. It was just the latest breach of decorum for a presidential address, an annual event where unruly behavior has become frequent.

Boebert was unapologetic afterward. “I couldn’t stay silent,” she tweeted.

