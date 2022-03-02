Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blamed President Joe Biden for the 13 service members who were killed in Afghanistan. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden was coming to the end of his State of the Union address Tuesday night, a somber moment about his son’s death turned into a stunning outburst by one of the Republicans’ most outspoken members.

Delivering the loudest heckling of Biden during the speech, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blamed Biden for the 13 service members who were killed during the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.

It was just the latest breach of decorum for a presidential address, an annual event where unruly behavior by lawmakers has become almost expected. Republican Rep. Joe Wilson shouted “you lie!” at President Barack Obama during a joint speech to Congress in 2009. Eleven years later, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech while standing behind him.

Boebert’s moment came as Biden began to discuss how his son, who died of cancer, was among the many veterans who may have suffered from toxic exposure injuries from military burn pits, used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“A cancer that put them in a flag-draped coffin” Biden started to say when Boebert yelled, “You put them in. Thirteen of them!”

The comment drew an outpouring of boos from Democrats, adding a note of division to an address that received several moments of robust bipartisan applause. Democrats and Republicans from both chambers stood up and clapped as the president discussed the strength and resolute of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression.

Members stood together as Biden called for an end to the opioid epidemic and when he declared that “defund the police” is not the answer to the crisis between law enforcement and the communities they serve. But it was when the mention of veterans and providing support for victims of burn pits, a normally bipartisan topic, that Boebert stood to make her case about what many in the GOP see as Biden’s failed withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan last summer. “I couldn’t stay silent,” Boebert tweeted after the speech. “Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better.”

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.
Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm
One of the teens charged with killing his Spanish teacher in Fairfield wants the public banned...
Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants public banned from hearing
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons
Shots fired in Northeast Cedar Rapids; street now reopened

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement
Johnson County lifts face mask requirement in county government buildings
Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida,...
MLB lockout: Negotiators meet to discuss next step
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission meets to discuss the possibility of a Casino coming to...
Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission opens application process for Linn County casino license