Bird flu confirmed at Iowa poultry farm

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa’s Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday the bird flu is now in Iowa.

KCCI reports the virus was found in a non-commercial, backyard flock of birds in Pottawattamie County. The bird flu has already spread into seven other states.

However, the CDC says these recent bird flu detections don’t present and immediate public health concern. No human cases have been detected in the U.S.

The Mayo Clinic says the virus rarely infects humans.

It’s believed the virus spreads through migratory birds.

One of the largest poultry farms in the country is located in Wright County, in north central Iowa.

Jarika Eisentrager with Wright County Emergency Management said farmers have biosecurity plans in place.

“That’s so they don’t drag it from farm to farm along with that, they also had specific routes they had to take, so you weren’t driving by any other farms with these chickens.

A bird flu outbreak in 2015 cost Iowa almost 8,500 jobs, and cost more than a billion dollars in economic activity, according to a study the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation commissioned.

