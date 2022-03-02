Bettendorf, Moline to light I-74 bridge in support of Ukraine

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Bettendorf and the City of Moline are changing the color of the lights on the I-74 bridge to blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

In a Facebook post, Bettendorf city leaders said both cities have received several requests to make the change.

The city is working with the lighting vendor to find a solution to allow the bridge to be illuminated in both colors simultaneously by late spring/early summer.

For now, the bridge is alternating between blue and yellow each night, due to limited capabilities.

The bridge was illuminated in blue light on Monday night, and the lights were yellow on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.