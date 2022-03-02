Show You Care
Apple suspends product sales in Russia

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.
Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST
(CNN) - Tech companies have come under increasing public pressure to act against Russia.

Apple has announced it has stopped selling its products in Russia.

The company wrote in a statement Tuesday that it’s deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia, and Apple Pay has been limited in Russia.

Last week, the Ukrainian government asked Apple to stop offering its app store in Russia, but some security and democracy experts said that could harm Russian users who are protesting the Kremlin and who rely on Western tools to organize.

Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating. (CNN, OE24, Telegram, Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The White House, Readovka, Twitter)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

