Another good one today, then a chance for a little snow tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice one across eastern Iowa, even despite a cold front moving into the area. This cloud bank early this morning may generate a sprinkle or flurry, but anything other than that remains unlikely. Like yesterday, a huge temperature spread will occur with some 40s over northern Iowa. Meanwhile, Iowa City and points south will enjoy an afternoon into the 60s. With the front in the vicinity of the area tomorrow morning, there may be a few snow showers around, but impacts appear extremely limited given the dry air in place. The bigger thing about tomorrow will be the colder temps into the 30s. The next system just beyond that one carries more substance and may bring the area some strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. A risk is in place and we’ll continue to monitor the setup as we get closer.

