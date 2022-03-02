Show You Care
Active wear brand aiming to address humanitarian issues in fashion comes to Iowa Running Company

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new active wear brand based in the Midwest is trying to start a conversation on humanitarian issues in the fashion industry by having a transparent supply chain. Iowa Running Company in Cedar Rapids just started carrying the brand, which is called Fox and Robin.

”It’s nice to see a company really care about social and environmental issues as well,” said Jim Dwyer, co-owner of Iowa Running Company.

Fox and Robin is based in Chicago. They’re publicizing their supply chain in effort to bring about change in the fashion industry by making sure their products made overseas, aren’t being sub-contracted out.

”In those subcontracted factories which are kind of invisible to both brands and consumers, that’s where a lot of the humanitarian abuses occur,” explained Tommy Flaim, Founder & CEO of Fox and Robin.

97% percent of apparel in the U.S. is made overseas.

Fox and Robin is also disclosing the lowest wages of their factory workers, something Iowa Running Company appreciates.

”A lot of that apparel slash fashion industry, those factory workers, about 2% make a living wage,” said Dwyer.

”Ours is closer to 33% which is better but still not great. You know I think the factory workers should be earning at least a livable wage,” said Flaim.

It’s a conversation Fox and Robin wants to start. For Iowa Running Company it means quality product they say isn’t any more expensive than other brands.

”You like to see that dialogue started about you know fair living wages for factory workers and also being environmentally conscious with your manufacturing product,” said Dwyer.

Iowa poultry farmers on high alert following bird flu case in Western Iowa
