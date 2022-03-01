Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons
A group of truckers is ready to move across the U.S.
Midwest Freedom Convoy to roll through Iowa
Iowa 3rd worst state for black Americans
New study shows Iowa as third worst state for Black Americans
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to meet with four top senators Wednesday.
Supreme Court nominee Jackson heading to Capitol Hill
Historic SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with four top senators Wednesday
Historic SCOTUS pick to meet with top senators
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work