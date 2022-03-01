School club offers students the chance to learn about firefighter training

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - William Tuthill knows all there is when it comes to fire safety.

Along with being a volunteer firefighter, he also teaches wood and auto shop classes at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids.

“I felt that it was necessary, in order for the kids to be as safe as possible, the ability to learn how to use a fire extinguisher,” he said.

From there, an interest sparked in a lot of students wanting learn more.

“I’m taking the skills that I was assessed with at my firefighter training and applying that to more of a high school level to give these kids a real, accurate, and authentic experience as far as that goes,” said Tuthill.

They’re called the Prairie Fire Hawks. Every Tuesday and Thursday morning students with a passion for learning what it takes to be a firefighter come in to get hands-on experience.

For students like Max Penne, this club is the first step toward becoming an actual firefighter.

“I’m pretty interested in firefighting. I wanted to see what it entailed, what it would kind of be like and see if I wanted to pursue it as a career,” said Penne.

Senior member, Emma Miller says she’s there simply because she wanted to get in as many different experiences as she could before graduation.

“It’s tougher than you think. You need to rush it a little bit, but you also need to keep your cool otherwise you start messing up and then it’s just a whole other thing from there,” she said.

Regardless of their reason to be there, Tuthill says he’s seen this club has impacted his students in the biggest way mentally.

“I’ve seen in most of them a growth not only in character, but a growth in their confidence,” he said.

And as that confidence grows, so does the desire to continue this part of their education.

Next year, Tuthill will teach an official class on this training so that Students can sign up, and receive credit for it all while preparing to be the next generation of firefighters.

