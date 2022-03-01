Road repaving resolution defeated in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The roads in Independence are staying the same. A resolution to repave some streets in town was defeated Monday night.

About 40 households in the area would have had to pay several thousand dollars to fix the streets outside their homes. The money would have been payable over 10 years with 4% interest. But some said even over that timeframe, it was too much. Linda Bagby said, “You still have to pay it.”

Other concerns voiced by those in opposition: 1) the roads don’t seem that bad 2) homeowners didn’t get enough notice about the bill 3) other taxes that have been already paid should be used to fund the project.

Mayor Robert Hill addressed those concerns during Monday’s meeting. He said “every dime” of the city’s road tax is already used to fund the Streets Department. He also said that, while some roads look fine on the surface, engineers have identified issues underground that could turn into more expensive problems later on.

In the end, the Mayor also said the City wasn’t going to go through with a plan that faced so much opposition. The Mayor did not vote, but the City Council members did. The repaving resolution was defeated unanimously.

Linda Bagby said after the meeting she was “ecstatic” with the result.

