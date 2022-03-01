Resources for UI students dealing with anxiety over Ukraine crisis and tips for parents to talk with children

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Those who work in the mental health field are sharing resources and tips for people feeling increased anxiety over the images coming out of Ukraine.

Leaders at University Counseling Service at the University of Iowa are trying to spread the word about resources available to people on campus.

A support space has been created for students, faculty and staff from Ukraine, Russia and surrounding areas. That support space is meeting Monday night over zoom from 5:30-6:30. Details can be found on the University Counseling Service Facebook page.

University Counseling Service offers individual and group therapy sessions as well some same day options they call ‘quick access’ appointments free of charge for students. They say the crisis has been a topic of conversation in recent days.

”What we do see is that our students are talking about this right so whether they have an identity as an international student or not our students are talking about it in the spaces that we provide as well as our clinical work,” said Dr. Kelly Clougher, Associate Director of Outreach Services and Embedded Programs at University Counseling Service.

We also spoke with a Dr. Wayne Pernell, a success coach who has a PhD in Clinical Psychology. He said the timing of what’s happening in Ukraine is particularly challenging coming right off of the pandemic.

”We were all waiting to exhale and say let’s get back to normal and then this war starts and we’re faced with more unknown. And so yeah I would say that this has caused us to inhale hold our breath and wonder what’s next,” Dr. Pernell explained.

He’s sharing tips for parents looking to address the situation in Ukraine with their kids. Dr. Pernell said it’s best for parents to be honest if they’re dealing with stress by having a normal and calm conversation with their children and making sure they know they aren’t the source of the anxiety. He says parents should also ask their kids how they’re doing with open ended questions, instead of questions that can be answered with a simple yes or no.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.