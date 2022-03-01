Show You Care
Recall for baby formula expands

Abbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 6040 powered infant formula.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Abbott Nutrition is expanding its recall for baby formula, after products from their facility in Sturgis, Michigan were linked to illnesses in babies.

The recall now includes lots of the Similac PM 60-40 Powered Instant Formula. That includes Lot Code 27032K80.

Other items already include Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare Powered products with codes between 22 and 27, and expiration dates of April 20 - 22 or later in the recall.

At least four babies have been hospitalized and one died from a possible bacteria infection that may be in the formula.

Both Abbott Nutrition and the Food and Drug Administration have recalls listed on their websites with more information.

