A quiet start to March

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to March! Literally anything can happen in our weather this month and it’s all happened before. For today, plan on some scattered clouds to be in and out of the area with highs into the upper 40s north to upper 50s farther south. Tomorrow, a considerable temperature spread is likely as far northern Iowa may only be in the 40s with areas farther south well into the 60s. By Thursday, everybody is colder with a chance for a little snow. Accumulation at this time looks very light, if any occurs at all. Then, by Saturday, a considerable chance of thunderstorms exists and strong to severe weather cannot be ruled out. It’ll be something to watch as we get closer. Again...welcome to March!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.