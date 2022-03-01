Protests against the war in Ukraine held in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Citizens gathered at the Pentacrest to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian student, a former college professor, and an Iowa City council member were among the protesters that took turns speaking out in front of a crowd against Vladimir Putin and his aggression against the people of Ukraine and to show solidarity with the people and families hurt by this war.

Iowa City Ukraine Protest (KCRG)

