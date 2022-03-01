Show You Care
Murray, Bohannon lead No. 24 Iowa over Northwestern 82-61

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and sixth-year guard Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as No. 24 Iowa defeated Northwestern 82-61.

It was the eighth double-double of the season for Murray, who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.2 points per game.

Bohannon, the Big Ten’s all-time leader in 3-pointers and Iowa’s career leader in assists, had four 3-pointers.

Connor McCaffery had a season-high 17 points for the Hawkeyes.

Murray nearly outscored Northwestern in the first half. He had 13 points, while the Wildcats scored just 17 on 22 percent shooting.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

