Midwest Freedom Convoy to roll through Iowa

A group of truckers is ready to move across the U.S.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Midwest Freedom Convoy to D.C., will pass through Iowa this weekend.

Members of the convoy hope to drive lawmakers to stop COVID-19 vaccine mandates. It started in January in Canada as truckers across the country blocked roads and bridges in protest.

The effort has now started moving into the U.S.

The convoy is split up into two groups, both plan on rolling through Des Moines Saturday morning, on their way to the nation’s capitol.

Those in the Midwest Freedom Convoy support the goal of the Canadian truckers, but say completely stopping traffic isn’t part of their plan.

“We have no intentions of any blockades,” said Trent Thevenot with the Midwest Freedom Convoy to D.C. “Will there be some traffic delays and slowdowns? Yes. Probably no more than a large sporting event.”

Thevenot says they want to be clear that they are not anti-vaccine, but he says he believes that medical decisions should be left up to individuals.

