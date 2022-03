MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The mask mandate at the Marion Public Library has been lifted.

However, staff said they still recommend people, people with symptoms, or a positive test, still wear a mask.

Masks will be available at the Uptown Library entrance for anyone who wants to wear one.

The State of Iowa ended its Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Feb. 15.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.