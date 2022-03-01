Local restaurants showcase dishes at Top Chef: Downtown in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Twenty-six local restaurants came out to the Graduate Hotel in Iowa City on Monday to showcase their signature dishes and drinks at the annual Top Chef: Downtown event.

This year marked the 12th competition, and the first time it’s been back in person in a year due to the pandemic. Last year’s event featured take home meals instead, which were also available this year.

The event was completely sold out, with the tickets costing about $70, and a portion of the proceeds going towards funding and preserving the arts in Iowa City.

A panel of culinary experts from Kirkwood and Iowa visited each table, trying each participant’s dish before declaring a winner. People in attendance also voted to determine the People’s Choice winner.

Restaurant owners say the event brings in a lot more business.

The Iowa City Downtown District announced Pullman Bar & Diner as Top Chef 2022.

