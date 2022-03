CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we end February and begin the month of March the weather looks quiet. Overall we are seeing a mild weather pattern continuing as well. Lows near the 30s the highs in the 50s give us a sense of what the latter part of the month is normally like. Our next rainfall chance develops late on Friday, continuing into the upcoming weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.