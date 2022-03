Judge blocks hedge fund from buying Iowa-based newspaper group

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge’s ruling should block a hedge fund notorious for gutting local newspapers from buying an Iowa-based newspaper group.

The ruling ensures Lee Enterprises will re-elect two longtime members of its board, blocking members from hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Lee rejected Alden Global’s efforts to buy its newspapers in December.

Lee is based in Davenport and runs more than 200 newspapers nationwide, including several in Iowa like the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Quad Cities Times and Mason City Globe Gazette.

