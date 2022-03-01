Iowa’s Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been named Big Ten Women’s Player of the Year.

Clark not only leads the Big Ten in scoring, she also leads the nation in that category.

She is averaging 27.1 points per game. Clark also leads the country in many other categories including assists per game, free throws made and triple doubles.

Clark has five triple doubles this season. Earlier this season, she poured in a career high, 46 points at Michigan.

Last year, she was first team all Big Ten and co-Freshman of the Year in the league. Monica Czinano was also named first team all Big Ten. McKenna Warnock garnered second team honors.

The Hawks open Big Ten Tournament play Friday against either Minnesota or Northwestern.

