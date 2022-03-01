Governor Reynolds orders a ban on Russian Liquor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday Governor Reynolds announced a ban that would stop the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division from selling Russian Liquors. Iowa is one of 17 states that control the sale of alcoholic liquor at the wholesale level.

This move comes as the Governor expresses her solidarity with Ukrainians. Other states have made similar bans such as Ohio, Utah, and New Hampshire.

“I do think there’s value symbolically, and telling them what we think of their actions in Ukraine,” said Dave Cooper, Economist with Iowa State University.

Cooper says the move won’t have much of a financial impact on the country but it shows support for other sanctions against Russia.

“I do believe there’s value to that. And, you know, the sort of financial actions that have been taken against Russia,” said Cooper.

Westside Spirits in Cedar Rapids was in support of the Governors’ decision to pull the Russian Liquors. Stores that currently have a stock of Russian Liquors are able to sell it, but Westside has made the decision to pull the products entirely.

“I think it’s just a really great idea. I mean, I think you know, we’re just a small liquor store. But I think if we all just band together as an industry, hopefully, we can all just make an impact and show our solidarity,” said Karla Zahradnik, Owner of Westside Spirits.

Zahradnik says she tried to purchase Ukrainian alcohol, and has customers interested in Ukrainian liquor, but was unable to find any through the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

“We would love to get some Ukraine vodkas,” said Zahradnik.

No one product will put an end to the horror occurring in Ukraine, but collective acts of solidarity show the support for Ukrainians across the globe.

“There’s no product you can stop by that would really harm Russia. But I think collectively, we can have quite an impact. It may take a while. But I do think we can have an impact,” said Cooper.

