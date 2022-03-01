Flexsteel reaches nearly $1.3 million settlement with workers fired amid pandemic

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque based Flexsteel will pay $1.275 million to workers it fired when it shut down plants during the pandemic.

Workers at the now closed Dubuque manufacturing plant and a Mississippi plant sued Flexsteel, arguing the company did not give employees enough warning of the plant closures nor did it pay proper severance.

The lawsuit argued Flexsteel used the pandemic to speed up plans to close the plants in April 2020.

If a federal judge approves the settlement, about 300 former workers would get between $1,000 and $15,000.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.