Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Flexsteel reaches nearly $1.3 million settlement with workers fired amid pandemic

Flexsteel's manufacturing facility in Dubuque (KCRG File)
Flexsteel's manufacturing facility in Dubuque (KCRG File)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque based Flexsteel will pay $1.275 million to workers it fired when it shut down plants during the pandemic.

Workers at the now closed Dubuque manufacturing plant and a Mississippi plant sued Flexsteel, arguing the company did not give employees enough warning of the plant closures nor did it pay proper severance.

The lawsuit argued Flexsteel used the pandemic to speed up plans to close the plants in April 2020.

If a federal judge approves the settlement, about 300 former workers would get between $1,000 and $15,000.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG-TV9
KCRG statement on former anchor
The teen has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated First Offense (serious misdemeanor),...
Manchester teen arrested for OWI, hit and run of Fayette County house
Social media a blessing and curse
Benton County investigating suspicious social media post
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Gov. Reynolds orders removal of Russian-produced liquor from wholesale purchase list
Geneva Tower fire in Cedar Rapids determined to be accidental

Latest News

Auditor: Iowa Gov. Reynolds must return $450K in COVID funds
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new tax bill into law on Tuesday.
Gov. Reynolds signs tax bill into law
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa State Police Officers Council fights DNR’s plan to evict state park employees
The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Brice Colling, of Emmetsburg, was...
Emmetsburg man charged in connection to 2020 homicide case