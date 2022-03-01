Show You Care
Emmetsburg man charged in connection to 2020 homicide case

The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Brice Colling, of Emmetsburg, was arrested and has been charged with first degree murder in connection with a 2020 homicide case.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST
PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Emmetsburg man has been charged with first degree murder in connection to a 2020 homicide case.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Brice Colling was arrested on Monday and charged with first degree murder in the case of the July 2020 murder of Rollin Bontrager in rural Palo Alto County.

Court documents say Bontrager’s body was found floating in Virgin Lake in the 3700 block of 353rd Avenue. The State Medical Examiner found Bontrager had multiple lacerations to his head consistent with being beaten with a bolt cutter tool.

Law enforcement said multiple cooperating witnesses placed Colling at the Virgin Lake location the evening Bontrager was last seen alive. Documents say witnesses also told officers Colling admitted to having beaten somebody on or about that night.

Another person, Allan Schwidder, formerly of Emmetsburg, was arrested and charged with second degree murder in March 2021 for his role in Bontrager’s death.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

