Des Moines man charged after two dogs ‘left for dead’ in apartment

Raevon Teel
Raevon Teel(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines man is facing charges after the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa said he left two dogs to die in an apartment

Officials say that two dogs, Amilia and Scrappy, were found locked inside their kennels inside an abandoned apartment with no food or water.

“While both needed urgent care, it was Amilia we were most concerned about. Not only was she emaciated and extremely dehydrated, she was showing signs of respiratory distress and shock. She could barely stand and was too weak to walk. Her condition was critical. We X-rayed her immediately to make sure she wasn’t suffering from an obstruction in her digestive system. But X-rays showed there was nothing in her digestive system. Not in her stomach. Not in her intestines. She had been without food and water for so long that her body had literally nothing in it,” ARL CEO Tom Colvin said.

According to the ARL, veterinarians said she would have died within hours if she had not been rescued.

The dogs are now on a special refeeding program to help them regain weight as safely as possible. ARL officials said the dogs have a long road ahead.

20-year-old Raevon Teel has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated animal neglect in the case.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

