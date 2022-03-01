Show You Care
Davenport man drowns while ice fishing with brother

(Getty Images)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST
MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Davenport man drowned after falling through ice while fishing with his brother.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that 71-year-old Patrick Vaughn died after being pulled from the water Monday evening in rural Mediapolis.

Sheriff Kevin Glendening said a man called 911 asking for help. Responders found 69-year-old Michael Vaughn clinging to the ice and pulled him to safety.

Glendening says they pulled Patrick Vaughn from the water after about 90 minutes of searching. He was pronounced dead at Southeast Iowa Medical Center.

