Benton County investigating suspicious social media post

BENTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 28th, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious social media post of a subject holding a firearm in the home of a Benton Community High School student outside of school hours.

Officials removed the student from school grounds as the investigation continues. The district is working closely with the Sheriff’s office to ensure the safety of the public, students, and staff. The sheriff’s office has indicated that at this time, there is no basis to believe the school or students were threatened.

The incident remains under investigation.

