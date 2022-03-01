Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Auditor: Iowa Gov. Reynolds must return $450K in COVID funds

(KTIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s state auditor again called for Gov. Kim Reynolds to return nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds that were used to pay for 21 governor’s office staff members for three months in 2020.

Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, in a new report released Tuesday repeated his recommendation from October 2020 and last December that the funds be returned.

Sand says the Republican governor not only misspent the federal money but tried to conceal it by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Reynolds has said she believed the use of funds was permissible. And a spokesman for Reynolds has said that during the months in question, Reynolds’ staff members spent most of their time responding to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG-TV9
KCRG statement on former anchor
The teen has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated First Offense (serious misdemeanor),...
Manchester teen arrested for OWI, hit and run of Fayette County house
Social media a blessing and curse
Benton County investigating suspicious social media post
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Gov. Reynolds orders removal of Russian-produced liquor from wholesale purchase list
Geneva Tower fire in Cedar Rapids determined to be accidental

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new tax bill into law on Tuesday.
Gov. Reynolds signs tax bill into law
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
Iowa State Police Officers Council fights DNR’s plan to evict state park employees
Flexsteel's manufacturing facility in Dubuque (KCRG File)
Flexsteel reaches nearly $1.3 million settlement with workers fired amid pandemic
The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Brice Colling, of Emmetsburg, was...
Emmetsburg man charged in connection to 2020 homicide case