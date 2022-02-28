Washington resident crashes SUV into United Presbyterian Home Campus residence; injures person inside

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say that Monday morning at approximately 9:15 am, a driver crashed his SUV into a residence on Elm Lane in the United Presbyterian Home Campus after the car left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Investigators say 87-year-old Ferdinand Joseph Marie was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon Southbound on Elm Lane when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into an occupied residence. The vehicle struck a 71-year-old occupant before coming to rest inside the structure.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

Police say the collision remains under investigation at this time.

