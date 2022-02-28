UNI wins regular season home finale 70-63 against Illinois State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team picked up a 70-63 victory over Illinois State in their regular season home finale on Sunday.

The Panthers celebrated senior day by honoring Karli Rucker, Nicole Kroeger and Bre Gunnels.

Gunnels led the way with 19 points, while Grace Boffeli added 17 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

UNI (18-9) hits the road this week starting with a Thursday meeting with Indiana State University.

