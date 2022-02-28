Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UNI wins regular season home finale 70-63 against Illinois State

The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team picked up a 70-63 victory over Illinois State in...
The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team picked up a 70-63 victory over Illinois State in their regular season home finale on Sunday.(Northern Iowa Athletics)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team picked up a 70-63 victory over Illinois State in their regular season home finale on Sunday.

The Panthers celebrated senior day by honoring Karli Rucker, Nicole Kroeger and Bre Gunnels.

Gunnels led the way with 19 points, while Grace Boffeli added 17 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

UNI (18-9) hits the road this week starting with a Thursday meeting with Indiana State University.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG-TV9
KCRG statement on former anchor
Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty on...
Former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty in Arkansas
Cedar Rapids ATM robbed on Saturday morning
Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning
Linn County Inmate walked away from ASAC
Linn County Inmate walked away from ASAC
Truman State is a Hawkeye State
Iowa natives turn Truman State into a Hawkeye state