SNAP recipient reacts to bill that would impact benefits for some

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would impact the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP. House File 2438 aims to ensure integrity for those who receive the money for food.

The bill would require people applying for SNAP to verify their identity by answering personal questions.

It would also require the Department of Human Services to routinely check records such as death, residency and employment records, to make sure people receiving SNAP remain eligible for the benefit.

The Food Bank Association is asking lawmakers to vote no on the bill because they believe it will make it harder for people to apply for SNAP.

Molly Crim lives in Marion and relies on SNAP money for food each month. She says some people do take advantage of the benefit, so she believes added integrity measures are a good idea for the state.

”There needs to be rules in place and there are people who sometimes will get a job and then won’t tell them until the renewal time because they like getting the extra money in,” Crim explained.

The proposed bill comes at a time where food prices are up, and food banks across the state are already worried about increased demand.

Since the pandemic, those receiving SNAP have been getting the maximum benefit, adding at least $95 a month per household. Benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels on April 1st.

Crim said she believes pandemic level benefit amounts should be lessened in increments, instead of all at once.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.