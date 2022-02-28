Show You Care
Rep. Hinson announces Deputy Halverson as virtual guest for State of the Union

A deputy shot in the line of duty in Linn County will attend the State of the Union Address virtually.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Halverson will be her virtual guest during the State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

Deputy Halverson was shot multiple times in Coggon while responding to a report of a robbery at a Casey’s General Store in June of last year.

A suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, was arrested after a more than 12 hour long manhunt.

Halverson was able to leave the hospital the next month.

“Deputy Will Halverson is a hero,” Hinson said in a news release. “He ran toward danger and put himself in harm’s way to protect our community, as all of our law enforcement officers pledge to do. I’m honored he accepted my invitation to be my virtual guest to this year’s State of the Union--this is just a small way to thank Deputy Halverson for his service and sacrifice.”

The city of Coggon presented Halverson with a Key to the City in January.

“I am honored to be Congresswoman Hinson’s virtual guest for the State of the Union and appreciate her support for law enforcement,” Halverson said. “I am grateful for all of the outreach from our community during my recovery--this experience has reaffirmed that serving in law enforcement is right where I belong.”

