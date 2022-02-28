Quad Cities Bomb Squad responds to explosion in Port Byron Sunday

PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Bomb Squad responded to an active scene for a presumed live explosive Sunday after a reported loud explosion, according to deputies.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Port Byron Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of 214th Street North for a reported loud explosion at about 1:37 p.m., deputies said in a media release. The caller advised that a small grass fire had resulted from the explosion.

The fire was located in the ditch on the west side of 214th Street North across from the entrance to Falcon Farms mobile home park, deputies said. Deputies and fire personnel arrived on scene and the fire was extinguished.

After further inspection, deputies located materials consistent with a home-made explosive device in the area of the explosion, deputies said.

One device had not been detonated and was considered live, deputies said. The Quad Cities Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the scene.

The Quad Cities Bomb Squad took possession of the presumed live explosive and began their phase of the investigation, deputies said.

Deputies collected multiple items of debris from prior detonated explosives, believed to also be home-made devices, the sheriff’s office said.

A subsequent search and canvass of the area were conducted, deputies said. No electronic components were located on the scene.

During the canvass, it was learned in the past few weeks explosions had happened both at nighttime and daytime, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said there are no current suspects at this time.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, and citizens are reminded should they see any suspicious device not to approach it but call their local law enforcement agency.

Deputies ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office at 309-794-1230 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.