Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new national poll from Quinnipiac University shows Americans are concerned with Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons in regards to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

63 percent of Americans were concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons if NATO tries to interfere with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, compared to 32 percent that were not. 66 percent of Americans believe Putin intends to invade other countries beyond Ukraine compared to 20 percent that don’t.

The poll also found that 70 percent of Americans believe U.S. troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO county, compared to 21 percent that do not.

More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin, 4 percent have a favorable opinion, and 12 percent haven’t heard enough about him.

