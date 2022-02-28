Show You Care
On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says

By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST
RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina is accused of trafficking drugs while on duty in his patrol car.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Kevin Rodriguez, 33, with the Raleigh Police Department, allegedly met with a confidential source for a drug exchange on Jan. 24, 2022.

Rodriguez was in his marked Raleigh Police Department patrol car and was carrying his duty firearm at the time.

The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.

Rodriguez was charged with distribution of a quantity of cocaine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison if convicted, and a maximum of life in prison.

