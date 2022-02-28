Official shortage impacting Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials like Joe Gatto, who have been wearing stripes for nearly 20 years, are becoming more of a rarity.

“It keeps you involved in a game that I loved,” Gatto said. “I grew up playing basketball and when you get out of it, it’s just kind of a way to stay involved with it.”

Gatto officiates both college and high school varsity basketball games. He started it back in college as a way to make some extra spending money. During the season, you can catch him on the court three to four nights a week, but even that isn’t enough given the statewide shortage of officials.

“We get several emails every single day from across the state. From all four corners of the state, we’re getting emails saying such and such school needs officials for tonight, or such and such officials for tomorrow night. A lot of them are JV, a lot of them are sophomore {games}, but we’re seeing a lot of varsity games that are needing officials with very short notice,” he added.

Chris Heidelbauer, who works with Cedar Rapids schools to schedule officials for non-varsity games, says this national issue is now impacting Eastern Iowa.

“Cancellations happen, whether it’s due to weather or external factors,” he said. “It’s not a matter of just the schools getting together and finding a date that works for them, they have to involve the officials in the conversation before they can pick a rescheduled date as well.”

Leaders with the Iowa High School Athletic Association say the shortage could get worse.

“Our population of officials is aging overall and that’s going to have the biggest impact at the varsity level,’ Heidelbauer added.

Lewie Curtis, the association’s director of officials, says about 10 years ago, Iowa was in the ballpark of 5,000 officials across the state. Two years ago, they saw a drop off of about 700. When COVID-19 cancelled the spring season in 2020 and the following season, many limitations were put in place for teams and fans, the organization saw another decline of about 600 officials.

“It provided a portal for people who were considering getting out,” Curtis explained. “People who were considering stepping away, it made it a little bit easier for those people I think to say, now is a good time to call it good.”

In addition to the pandemic, unsportsmanlike behavior has also been a contributing factor as to why some have decided to step away. Some sports are in better shape than others.

“Baseball is a huge concern right now. The numbers are down, the assigners are very concerned. They have massive number of games to fill and they’ve given their umpires full schedules already,” Curtis said.

Joining forces, there’s been a huge point of emphasis on recruiting the younger generation.

“We’ve kind of tweaked some of the rules of high school kids of what they can and cannot officiate. It used to always be, they can only officiate junior high contests. We’ve started to allow them to officiate anything that’s sub varsity, just because of the great need,” said Curtis.

The Cedar Rapids Athletic Officials Association is also targeting simple sports enthusiasts. No prior experience is needed.

The bottom line is there is a big concern for the future of all high school athletics.

“We’re losing them faster than we’re bring them in,” said Heidelbauer.

Looking to get involved? Contact membership@croa.com.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.