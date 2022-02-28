Manchester teen arrested for OWI, hit and run of Fayette County house

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 27th, Fayette County Deputies were called at approximately 2:17 am for a report of a hit and run accident where a car struck a house.

Evidence obtained at the scene upon investigation indicated that a 17-year-old driver hit a home in the 700 block of East Street in Arlington with a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500. Officials later found the teen at a residence in Aurora.

The teen has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated First Offense (serious misdemeanor), failure to maintain control (simple misdemeanor), and possession/consumption of alcohol under the legal age limit (simple misdemeanor).

No injuries were reported but significant damage did take place to both the truck and home.

