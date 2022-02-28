Show You Care
Manchester teen arrested for OWI, hit and run of Fayette County house

The teen has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated First Offense (serious misdemeanor),...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 27th, Fayette County Deputies were called at approximately 2:17 am for a report of a hit and run accident where a car struck a house.

Evidence obtained at the scene upon investigation indicated that a 17-year-old driver hit a home in the 700 block of East Street in Arlington with a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500. Officials later found the teen at a residence in Aurora.

The teen has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated First Offense (serious misdemeanor), failure to maintain control (simple misdemeanor), and possession/consumption of alcohol under the legal age limit (simple misdemeanor).

No injuries were reported but significant damage did take place to both the truck and home.

FAYETTE COUNTY HIT AND RUN OF HOUSE; TEEN DRIVER ARRESTED FOR OWI
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

